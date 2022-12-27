EU Mulling To Bring Back Replaceable Batteries To Electronic Devices; All You Need To Know

With the aim to cut down e-waste and move towards sustainability, the EU is now contemplating mandating the use of user-replaceable batteries in phones once again. This came after the EU in August, made it mandatory for all gadget manufacturers to provide standard charging ports for all the gadgets available in the market. Notably, the policy will go live in 2024. This will be implied to all gadgets including smartphones, laptops, tablets, cameras, and more.

However, it's now interesting to note that the EU is mulling putting forth a new law in which it is considering requiring the use of replaceable batteries in all gadgets, including iPhones and Galaxy phones. The EU is also considering ways to lessen e-waste with the goal of giving users the option to swap out batteries.

The new proposed law by the EU, according to reports citing PocketNow, will give users the option to swap batteries themselves and will not require them to run to nearby stores or service centres in order to replace the batteries. Instead, all they will need to do is buy a new battery and replace it themselves. On the other hand, the EU wants the gadget manufacturers to redesign their gadgets and supply their batteries.

With this, there are several speculations being made regarding the time, deadlines, laws, targets, and more. However, PocketNow has listed a few things about the proposed law in the EU.

“New batteries must contain a minimum amount of cobalt (16%), lead (85%), lithium (6%), and nickel (6%), which have been recovered from manufacturing and consumer waste,” quoted PocketNow in its report.

Additionally, the report said, new batteries would also need to have brand-new labels and QR codes with information about them, such as their capacity, performance, durability, chemical makeup, and a symbol for a "separate collection."

Why Is It Happening?

There can be many reasons behind it, however, reducing e-waste and standardisation seems to be the prime objective. Additionally, the phones have been featuring non-removable batteries for a while now, due to which the user has to rush down to the local operator to get it serviced.