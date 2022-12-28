E-Sports Now Officially A Sport In India; What Is It And Which Type Of Games Fall Under It? Explained

THE Indian government has finally declared that the rapidly growing field of esports will now fall under the purview of the Ministry of Sports and be included in its "multi-sports" event. Due to the rising number of gaming influencers, Youtubers, and Streamers, esports has become an important part of the Indian gaming industry.

What Is Esports?

Esports is a competitive video gaming genre that has grown exponentially in recent years. Professional gamers compete in electronic sports or e-sports, while fans enjoy live broadcast tournaments. Esports are also a part of global events and competitions like the Olympics.

There have been many video game-related competitions, including both national and international events, ever since the idea of video games gained popularity. However, esports has only recently begun to receive widespread attention and acceptance.

These leagues, which have recently begun in India, offer additional income for young gamers looking to advance their careers in competitive gaming. By joining an esports team, some players have even turned their pastime into a full-time job. Younger generations now play more video games as a result of this expanding phenomenon. Fans are attracted by the thrill, skill, and enjoyment of watching sports.

Which Games Come Under Esports In India?

The introduction of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds increased the popularity of eSports in India (PUBG Mobile). Numerous games were added to the list as esports became more and more popular. However, after PUBG Mobile was outlawed in India, the industry suffered significant losses. The focus then shifted to many other games, including Valorant, Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Clash Royale, FIFA, CS:GO and Call of Duty: Mobile.

What Will Be The eSports Scenario In India Now?

The Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar has announced that The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) would soon come up with the norms for online gaming as a whole. So it will be interesting to see what new changes will be made to the industry. By far, there were no laws restricting the events.

However, it will also help India's gaming industry because more people might start playing games. Additionally, this will dispel the misconception that a career in gaming is not possible.