E-Sports Now Officially A Part Of Multi-Sport Event In India: Centre

THE Indian government recently declared that E-Sports is now an official component of Indian multi-sport, bringing about a magnificent change in the gaming industry. With this, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will now oversee E-Sports through its Ministry of Sports. Notably, The Indian Esports Industry has fought to separate Esports from the broader category of "Gaming."

The industry has maintained that Esports (Electronic sports) is a competitive sport where esports athletes compete in specific video game genres in a virtual, electronic environment using their physical and mental prowess.

The gaming community has developed quickly as a result of the advancement of technology, the accessibility of various resources, and the abundance of new games that are released for users. Globally, there are about 3.09 billion active video gamers, according to the most recent statistics. Over 1 billion more people have been added to that total in just seven years, a 32% increase.

Talking about this big move, Lokesh Suji, Director of the Esports Federation of India and Vice President of the Asian Esports Federation (AESF) said, “We have been working tirelessly to distinguish between esports and iGaming, and now our efforts have finally been successful. We applaud the Hon'ble PM Modi ji for leading our government in making this announcement, which will open up new doors for additional investment opportunities in this burgeoning sector. For our young esports athletes to move forward, we must construct the necessary infrastructure, training facilities, and coaching. It won't be long before Esports are compared to sports like cricket, football, and basketball in terms of fandom, scale, and craze.”

"With the most recent announcement and India's recent participation in the inaugural Esports Asian Games, people are letting go of the myths about esports as a hobby or career choice. Esports will have more opportunities in 2023, and we expect more favourable developments to only make it grow. The year has undoubtedly been fantastic for Indian esports,” Suji included.

The choice will have a significant impact on the gaming industry, including the current state of Esports in India, and will ultimately help the nation become better at gaming. In India, where there are currently 430 million mobile gamers, a report by the Internet and Mobile Association of India predicts that by 2025, there will be a staggering 650 million players.

