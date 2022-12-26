Epic Games Holiday Sale 2022: THIS Game Title Is Available For Free Today, Here's How To Claim

With the Christmas and New Year week going on, the game developer Epic Games is offering free games every 24 hours as a part of its Holiday Sale 2022. With this, today’s free game is Death Stranding. Death Stranding, a 2019 action game was created by Kojima Productions and released for the PlayStation 4 by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Story: After a cataclysmic event that resulted in destructive creatures roaming the Earth, the game is set in the United States. Sam Porter Bridges (Norman Reedus), a messenger tasked with bringing supplies to remote colonies and reuniting them via a wireless communications network, is controlled by the players.

Holiday checklist:



Save humanity from impending annihilation ✅



Good thing Death Stranding is FREE today 👀 https://t.co/P9aE2tfHeX pic.twitter.com/LpuYTbWr7f — Epic Games Store 🎁 (@EpicGames) December 25, 2022

The Holiday Sale started on December 15, 2022, and is going to offer free games till the end of this year. Notably, the platform is also known for offering some huge and popular gaming titles like GTA V, Tomb Raider, and more for free.

Based in Cary, North Carolina, Epic Games, Inc. is an American publisher and developer of video games and software. The platform has over a million game titles including Alan Wake Remastered, Fall Guys, Rumbleverse, Castle of the Winds, and Fortnite Battle Royale. The platform continues to offer free games to its audience on a regular basis with the goal of creating an end-to-end digital ecosystem for game developers and creators to create, distribute, and run games.

How To Claim The Game?

Installing the Epic Games launcher on your computer or laptop and logging in to your account are the only steps required. You will see a pop-up after you land on the homepage asking you to check out the free games available; click on that to access the list and find Death Stranding.

You can always use the search box to find free games if you are unable to see the pop-up. Keep in mind that once the game is added to your library, you can access it whenever you like.