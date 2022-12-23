Epic Games 'Free Game Title' For December 23 Leaked; Here's How To Add It In Your Library

Games for mobile and console platforms are developed by Epic Games, a multi-platform game studio. Their most well-known game is Fortnite, a co-op survival shooter where you can customise your fort, weapons, and character. The business also operates an internal gaming website called the Epic Games Store where they market and sell video games, media, subscriptions to V-Bucks, and other goods.

The Epic Games Store has a wealth of fantastic content for both new and experienced gamers. The store has a free section that includes popular games like Fortnite and Apex Legends. It also has a paid section with additional premium games such as Paragon and Apex Legends Season 2. However, as a part of the holiday week, the platform has accelerated free game offerings and is now offering plenty of new games.

Here's the list of all the Mystery Games that Epic has given away during this holiday season:

December 15: Bloons TD 6

December 16: Horizon Chase Turbo

December 17: Costume Quest 2

December 18: Sable

December 19: Them's Fightin' Herds

December 20: Wolfenstein: The New Order

December 21: Lego Builder's Journey

December 22: Fallout, Fallout 2, and Fallout Tactics

If you are not a regular gamer, you should visit the platform and add the games that are available for free to your library. All you need is an Epic Store account to browse the latest offerings.

It is speculated that today’s (Decmeber 23) free game on the platform will be Encased. Encased is a Sci-Fi Post-Apocalyptic RPG, created by Dark Crystal Games, is an isometric turn-based RPG that draws inspiration from the Soviet science fiction novel Roadside Picnic as well as games like Fallout and Wasteland.