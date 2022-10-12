Elon Musk's SpaceX To Seek Permit For Starlink Services In India

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's SpaceX is set to seek a permit for Starlink internet services in India under its Starlink brand, news agency Reuters reported citing Economics Times.

The tech titan will also seek statutory approvals from the government for landing rights and market access, the report said, adding that it is likely to seek approvals from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to set up local gateways, as the report stated.

Earlier this year, the Indian government asked Starlink to refund all its pre-orders until it received licences to operate in the country.

The report further stated that SpaceX will "very shortly" apply for a Global Mobile Personal Communications By Satellite (GMPCS) services licence to Indian authorities and Bharti Group-backed OneWeb and Reliance Jio's satellite arm have already applied for the permit.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk’s Starlink has debuted in Japan, making it the first Asian nation to receive SpaceX’s satellite internet service.

North of Japan, including Tokyo, can now receive Starlink’s signals, according to a map the startup shared on Twitter. Other areas including southern Japan and Hokkaido are expected to receive the service by the fourth quarter, before neighbouring South Korea early next year.

Meanwhile, Starlink’s profile has grown of late, most recently when its technology was deployed in Ukraine as part of a defense against Russia’s invasion, an endeavour Musk has said will cost SpaceX more than USD100 million by the end of the year. The company is also seeking to muscle in on a crowded market to provide in-flight wi-fi.