Elon Musk's First Mail To Twitter Employees Leaked; Here's What He Said

After the mass layoff worldwide, the new Twitter chief Elon Musk has emailed Twitter employees to get ready for the difficult times ahead. Adding on to that, he also asked the employees working remotely to now work from the office and work for a minimum of 40 hours a week.

As per the report by The Associated Press, Musk wrote "I apologise for this being my first email to the entire company, but there is no way to sugarcoat the message," before describing a dire economic climate for businesses like Twitter that rely almost entirely on advertising to make money.

Recently, the new chief has completed two weeks in the business after the completion of a high-profile deal of $44 billion. Since then the company has witnessed a lot of changes including the introduction of a Twitter Blue subscription for $8 worldwide. Moreover, the company has faced a lot of backlash after the rollout of some new rules.

Clarifying about the decision he made on making Twitter a subscription model, he wrote, “There is a good chance that Twitter will not survive the upcoming economic downturn unless it generates significant subscription revenue," Musk said. "We need subscriptions to account for roughly half of our revenue.”

Musk told employees that "the priority over the last 10 days" had been to develop and launch Twitter's new $7.99-per-month subscription service, which includes a blue check mark next to the name of paid members — the mark was previously reserved for verified accounts.

According to the reports, Twitter has fired over 7,500 employees as a part of cost-cutting. It even created a controversy when some of the fired employees were called back after getting fired and were told they were fired by mistake.

Recently, Twitter was seen testing the official badge as they have dedicated the blue badge to Twitter Blue subscription users.