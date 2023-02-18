Elon Musk’s 1998 Interview On Internet’s Future Goes Viral And Internet Is Amused With His Predictions | Watch

THE Internet, in today's time, has evolved by leaps and bounds since its inception. It has become an integral part of the puzzle of our daily life. But during its infancy, not everyone was expecting it to become this big. But there is one man who said something about the internet in the 90s that stands true in the present times.

A video of Twitter CEO, Elon Musk from 1998 is a sizzling subject on the internet. In a clip shared by Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV), Musk can be heard talking about the possibilities and the future of the internet. Social media users are showering their applause for the vision of the business tycoon in his 30s.

In the 39-second tape, he speaks about the implications of the internet on the media industry. The video has gained over 7 million views and 17.7 likes since it was posted. Reacting to his video, Elon tweeted "Whoa, ancient times! when was that?". His response has gained 5.6 million views and over 20 thousand likes. To which @teslaownersSV said "Insane times."

.@elonmusk explains the internet back in the day. pic.twitter.com/h6wxGkzrSG — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) February 17, 2023

He was working on his startup Zip2 during the time of the interview. Elon is seen terming the internet as the “subset” of all media. He further states, "One will see print, broadcast, and arguably, radio. Essentially all media folding into the internet."

A medium that enables two-way communication, and allows the users to opt for and view customised content they wish to see. He terms the internet "intelligent" and confidently says that the internet will "revolutionise" all forms of traditional media.

The video is gaining praise from the Twitter fraternity. A user (@AmiSri)tweeted, "So accurate and exact. Elon is a visionary!". Another user (@SteveHelstrip), posted, "Nailed it." @TeslaAndDoge replied, "Completely accurate".

