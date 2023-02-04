Elon Musk Says 'Twitter Legacy Verified Badges Will Sunset' Due To THIS Reason; Check Here

TWITTER CEO Elon Musk said that soon all legacy verified accounts will lose their Blue badges as those are 'deeply corrupted'. He is a reply to a user who mentioned that the legacy verified account will sunset soon.

“Twitter’s legacy Blue Verified is unfortunately deeply corrupted, so will sunset in a few months,” Musk tweeted.

This tweet came in response to a question about accounts that previously had verification and then subscribed for the newer Twitter Blue verification, "I’m curious, if an account was verified before Twitter Blue, then signs up for Blue, then eventually unsubscribes down the road, does that account keep its previous verified status?" the tweet read.

In December last year, Twitter relaunched its Blue subscription service with verification, costing USD 8 for Android users and USD 11 for iPhone owners per month.

Soon after this, users reacted sharply to his announcement."Is legacy Blue really 'deeply corrupted' though? 3 per cent or 4 per cent of accounts may not be entitled to their verification, but these could be weeded out without much difficulty at all if you really wanted to do that," posted The Socialist Party of the UK.

Another user wrote, "People at Twitter were being paid under the table to verify people and the entire process was politicised: very notable people refused verification while connected nobodies were verified."

Earlier, Musk announced that the micro-blogging platform will now share ad revenue with creators who are subscribed to "Twitter Blue Verified" for advertisements that appear in their reply threads.

In a tweet on Friday, Musk said: "Starting today, Twitter will share ad revenue with creators for ads that appear in their reply threads. To be eligible, the account must be a subscriber to Twitter Blue Verified.

The micro-blogging platform has expanded its Blue service subscription service to six more countries, taking the total to 12 where users can subscribe to it. The Twitter Blue service is now available in Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal and Spain. Additionally, the company is introducing a new Spaces tab featuring podcasts and curated stations for live and recorded spaces