Elon Musk Ends Speculations On Twitter Charges, Says 'Blue For $8 A Month'

Elon Musk on Tuesday said Twitter will charge USD 8 (INR 660.91) per month to those who wish to avail the blue tick. "Power To People! Blue For $8 A Month" he wrote on the microblogging site.

Hitting out at the current system of alloting the blue tick, Musk said, "Twitter’s current lords and peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bulls**t."

The new Twitter boss also listed the features available for those who chose to pay the said amount. "You will also get: Priority in replies, mentions and search, which is essential to defeat spam/scam; Ability to post long video and audio; Half as many ads," he wrote.

Musk further announced paywall bypass for publishers willing to work with Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Twitter's advertising chief, Sarah Personette, said she had resigned from her post last week, adding further uncertainty for advertisers wondering how the social media company will change under Elon Musk.

Personette, who was chief customer officer, follows other executives out the door, including former Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal and Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, whom Musk fired last week.

