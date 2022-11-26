Elon Musk Reacts To User's Query About What He Will Do If Apple, Google Ban Twitter

TWITTER chief Elon Musk on Saturday shared an idea about what he will do if Apple or Google banned the micro-blogging from their respective app stores. Responding to a user's query about what he will do if Twitter is removed from Apple App Store and Google Play Store, Musk said that he may come up with an alternative phone (iPhone or android rival).

Musk’s comments came after Twitter user Liz Wheeler tweeted, "If Apple & Google boot Twitter from their app stores, Elon Musk should produce his smartphone. Half the country would happily ditch the biased, snooping iPhone and Android. The man builds rockets to Mars, a silly little smartphone should be easy, right?"

Responding to her tweet, the Twitter chief said that he does not want Apple and Google to remove the micro-blogging site from their platforms. However, if there will be no choice left, he will make an "alternative phone."

Elon Musk recently announced that Twitter’s subscription model will be rolled out in the coming week. Musk also said that the users have to pay USD 8 for availing of special features and a Blue checkmark along with their name. If the Twitter rollout plan goes well, the company would earn huge benefits. Not just Twitter, but Apple Apple would also get benefit from Twitter’s subscription model.

According to New York Post, this tweet from Musk came after Phil Schiller, an Apple fellow who leads the App Store deleted his Twitter account. Also, the former Twitter head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, said that the micro-blogging site risks being expelled from Apple and Google's app stores if they fail to follow their guidelines.

Also a noted tech analyst, Mark Gunman has claimed that if Twitter chief tries to defy the guidelines of the payment structure of Apple and Google, they could ban Twitter from the stores. Also due to content moderation issues both tech giants can show an exit door to Twitter.