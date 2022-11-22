Elon Musk Pauses Relaunch Of Blue Verification Check On Twitter 'Until Impersonation Stops'

TWITTER's new owner Elon Musk said on Tuesday that the social media company is holding off the relaunch of its blue check subscription service, a delay from his initial tentative timeline to bring back the service on the platform.

"Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation," Musk said in a tweet. "Will probably use different color check for organizations than individuals," he added.

Twitter had paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service, as fake accounts mushroomed and had said Twitter's sought-after blue check subscription service will be relaunched on November 29.

Musk also tweeted that Twitter added 1.6 million users this past week, "another all-time high". Advertisers on Twitter, including big companies such as General Motors, Mondelez International, and Volkswagen AG, have paused advertising on the platform, as they grapple with the new boss.

Hundreds of Twitter employees have also been estimated to have quit last week, following a Thursday deadline by Musk that staffers sign up for "long hours at high intensity," or leave.

After taking over the microblogging site, Musk had announced the ability for users to purchase a blue tick verified through Twitter Blue. Despite getting internal warnings from Twitter's own trust and safety staff, Musk's plan resulted in the impersonation of high-profile accounts, including Twitter's advertisers, The Verge reported.

After Musk took over Twitter, the microblogging site has been adding and removing separate, grey checkmarks on high-profile accounts without explaining the reason. Last week, Elon Musk said that his $8 per month Blue subscription will be made available on November 29. However, in his meeting with employees, he confirmed that the timing of the launch of Blue verified was not clear.

In his meeting with Twitter employees, Elon Musk said, "We might launch it next week. We might not. But we're not going to launch until there's high confidence in protecting against those significant impersonations," The Verge reported.

Elon Musk in his meeting with Twitter employees on Monday said that the company will "probably" need to give "institutions and companies" a "different colour check." However, he did not give further details regarding the plan.

Musk stressed any social media platform according to him "is going to be vulnerable to bots and trolls" until there is payment introduced to increase the "cost of bots and trolls significantly."

Meanwhile, Elon Musk in a tweet on November 22 claimed that Twitter has added 1.6 million daily active users in the past week and called it an all-time high. Musk tweeted, "Twitter added 1.6M daily active users this past week, another all-time high."

