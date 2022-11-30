Elon Musk Likely To Delay 'Twitter Blue' Rollout To Avoid Apple's 30% Tax: Report

The problems for the micro-blogging platform Twitter are not stopping. Elon Musk, the new Twitter chief, is planning to delay the launch of Twitter Blue to avoid Apple's alleged 30 percent tax (hosting fee), according to reports.

Twitter Blue, which is expected to come back with a bunch of features like a blue tick, priority in searches, mentions, and the possibility of posting long format videos was expected to launch in the first week of December after Musk hinted about it in a tweet. Notably, Twitter will charge $8 per month for the subscription which will ultimately attract a 30% commission as per Apple’s Business model.

According to India Today citing The Verge and Platformer, Twitter Blue will be delayed but has not shared any specific date or time of the rollout. However, more details about the plan are awaited.

Recently, Musk targeted Apple for its stricter policies and asked why they stopped advertising on his platform. In a tweet, he said, “Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America?”

After a few minutes, he tweeted again saying, “Did you know Apple puts a secret 30% tax on everything you buy through their App Store?”, which sparked the controversy. Elon Musk claimed that Apple charges a 30% tax on every in-store app purchase.

Recently, Musk halted the rollout of Twitter Blue due to issues regarding impersonations. Many fake profiles got their hands on the verified mark which sparked many controversies on social media.

Elon Musk shared a meme in a deleted tweet that said he'd rather "go to war" than pay taxes to Apple. Apple, on the other hand, has not responded to the controversy in any way.

Not only limited to this, Elon Musk even hinted that he could start making mobile phones if Apple and Google boycott/ban Twitter from their respective app stores.