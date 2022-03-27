New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Elon Musk is giving a serious thought to build a social media platform different from Twitter. We are not even kidding. From ‘Boring Company’ to ‘SpaceX’, Musk can pull off anything. You shouldn’t be surprised if another social media platform comes popping up but this time from the house of Elon Musk.

When asked by a social media user if he is planning to build a new social media platform, Musk replied that he is ‘giving (a) serious thought to this’.

“Would you consider building a new social media platform, @elonmusk? One that would consist an open source algorithm, one where free speech and adhering to free speech is given top priority, one where propaganda is very minimal. I think that kind of a platform is needed,” a social media user had asked.

Am giving serious thought to this — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 27, 2022

Musk, a prolific user of Twitter himself, has been critical of the social media platform and its policies of late. He has said the company is undermining democracy by failing to adhere to free speech principles.

His tweet comes a day after he put out a Twitter poll asking users if they believed Twitter adheres to the principle of free speech, to which over 70% voted “no”.

“The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully,” he said on Friday.

If Musk decides to go ahead with creating a new platform, he would be joining a growing portfolio of technology companies that are positioning themselves as champions of free speech and which hope to draw users who feel their views are suppressed on existing platforms.

None of the companies, including Donald Trump’s Truth Social, Twitter competitors Gettr and Parler and video site Rumble, have come close to matching the reach and popularity of the mainstream platforms so far.

With inputs from Reuters

Posted By: Mukul Sharma