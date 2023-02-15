Elon Musk Introduces New, 'Amazing' CEO Of Twitter Who Is 'Better That THAT Guy' | See Here

THE NEW Twitter Boss Elon Musk has posted a picture of his dog Floki sitting on the CEO chair of the office. In a tweet, he mentioned that his dog is a better CEO than the ‘other guy’ Parag Agrawal, months after firing him. Notably, Elon Musk fired him along with other staff as soon as he closed the high-profile $44 billion deal.

Taking to Twitter, he made news once more after tweeting an image of his dog Floki wearing a branded Twitter t-shirt and CEO printed on it. In addition, as shown in the photo, several documents and a laptop were placed on the table in front of the dog.

The new CEO of Twitter is amazing pic.twitter.com/yBqWFUDIQH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2023

Elon Musk commented, "The new CEO of Twitter is amazing," and went on to say that the new CEO is far better than the "other" person, referring to former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal.

Not only that, but he went on to explain that the new Twitter CEO is amazing with numbers and made him wear spectacles, as seen in the image.

Meanwhile, Twitter has launched its premium 'Blue Subscription' in India, with a monthly fee of Rs 900 for both Android and iOS users, and a monthly fee of Rs 650 for Web users. Further, Twitter Blue would cost a hefty Rs 6,800 for an annual subscription for mobile users.

The new Twitter Blue premium subscription which was available to limited countries earlier offers some features including the ‘Blue Tick’, fewer ads on the feed, the ability to post longer duration videos, priorities in search, mentions, and replies, and early access to the newly added features. As per Elon Musk, the new subscription will help in fighting spam and scam accounts and also aims to change the revenue model of the platform.