Elon Musk Hints At 'Twitter Verified' Relaunch By Next Week, Lists Colour Codes For Verification Badges

Soon after the new Twitter chief halted the rollout of Twitter Blue, now hinting towards the launch next week. In a tweet, he also hinted that there will be different badges for government, companies, and known individuals.

After the user asked about the reintroduction of the service, Musk replied to him hinting that it would launch next week. "We apologise for the delay; Verified will likely launch on Friday of the following week. All verified accounts will be manually authenticated before the check activates, with a gold check mark for businesses, a grey check for governments, and a blue check mark for people (celebrity or not). In a tweet, Elon Musk said that it was painful but necessary”.

Sorry for the delay, we’re tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week.



Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates.



Painful, but necessary. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2022

Recently, Twitter has suspended the Blue subscription due to the impersonations and said it would not re-introduce it till the platform would be able to stop it. Notably, Twitter will now charge $8/month for the blue badge and other prominent features including priority in search, mentions, and tags.

Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation.



Will probably use different color check for organizations than individuals. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2022

"Blue Verified will not be relaunched until there is high confidence that impersonation will be stopped. Organisations will most likely use a different colour check than individuals," Musk tweeted about it.

Adding on to information about the ‘badge chaos’ musk stated, "All verified individual humans will have the same blue check, as the definition of "notable" is too subjective otherwise. If confirmed as such by the organisation, people can display a secondary, tiny logo indicating their affiliation. More detail following week.