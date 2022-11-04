Elon Musk Has Some Savage Replies To Trolls Over His $8 Fee For Twitter Blue Badge

Fri, 04 Nov 2022 12:14 PM IST
Yes, that's right. The internet is freaking out over the fact that Elon Musk has announced that the blue tick will be available for all the users who pay the micro-blogging platform a sum of $8 per month. For those of you who don't know, a blue tick on Twitter means that the user has been verified by the social media platform. This was earlier reserved for celebrities, politicians, and other high-profile individuals. So, it's no surprise that people are wondering why Musk has introduced the blue tick along with the premium subscription ‘Blue’.
The micro-blogging platform has made headlines after the backlash Elon Musk got from the users on Twitter including the celebrities. Not only limited to it, the new chief’s ex-girlfriend, but Amber Herd also quit the platform after getting the news of the high-profile deal of $44 Billion.
As per the reports, Elon Musk has taken this move in order to reduce spam, fake profile, and a bad influence on the platform. Adding on to that, the platform will also see a decline in bots as well. However, it is still unclear how much money the Indian users will have to pay for the blue subscription.
Not only limited to the trolls, the world’s richest man defended himself by sharing memes that said people can buy anything for $ 8 dollars but would throw tantrums for taking the Twitter subscription. It ultimately led to a Twitter battle between his supporters and the users who are totally against the newly introduced plan.
