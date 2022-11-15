Elon Musk Fires Twitter Employee Over His Tweet; Know Why

The new chief of the micro blogging platform Twitter has again made headlines after firing an engineer over an argument on Twitter. This came after Elon Musk tweeted about the Twitter app being slow in many countries.

The employee named Eric Frohnhoefer, now a former engineer at Twitter, responded to Elon Musk's tweet by saying, 'I have spent 6 years working on Twitter for Android and can say this is wrong.' Elon Musk responded by saying, 'He's fired'.

I have spent ~6yrs working on Twitter for Android and can say this is wrong. https://t.co/sh30ZxpD0N — Eric Frohnhoefer @ 🏡 (@EricFrohnhoefer) November 13, 2022

However, Eric Frohnhoefer later confirmed the incident on Twitter by sharing an image of him signing out of his laptop and the laptop asking for a pin and displaying the system is locked by your organisation. Later, it was discovered that Eric had changed his Twitter bio to @Twitter, which was previously @Twitter.

Guess it is official now. pic.twitter.com/5SRwotyD8J — Eric Frohnhoefer @ 🏡 (@EricFrohnhoefer) November 14, 2022

Elon Musk has been vocal about Twitter and the new controversial features like $8 per month for Twitter Blue which will include the verified blue badge. Many profiles which include ‘Jesus Christ’ got a Blue Badge on the profile. Not only limited to it, America's giant pharma company Eli Lilly also faced a huge loss as some fake profile with a blue badge tweeted that ‘insulin is free now’. Adding on to that, the world’s richest man is also making abrupt changes in order to make the social media platform profitable.

Recently, Twitter fired over 4,400 contractual employees out of 5,500 making it over 50% of the employees being fired by the company. Earlier, Twitter let go its 3,700 employees as a part of its cost cutting model. According to the reports, some employees were being called back by the company worldwide mentioning that they were fired by mistake.