Elon Musk Denies Twitter Layoffs, Says Reports Are 'False'

Elon Musk, the new owner of the micro-blogging platform, Twitter has denied any reports on company employees' layoff. This came after the New York Times reported that the new owner could soon lay off employees after firing Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde. Musk wrote, in response to a Twitter user who questioned about the layoffs, "This is incorrect."

According to a report by the New York Times, the company could soon see smaller teams with fewer resources, and the layoffs could soon take place from the beginning of November when employees were supposed to receive stock grants as part of their pay. According to media sources on Saturday, Musk fired key executives in an effort to dodge large severance payments, while also planning other layoffs for Saturday.

This is false — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2022

Recently, Musk made headlines after firing the CEO, CFO, and Policy Chief of the social media platform as soon as he completed the Twitter deal of $44 billion, reported Reuters. As per reports, Elon Musk allegedly accused all of them of misleading the investors.

As per a report by Business Standard, four top Twitter executives, including Agrawal and Segal, were fired by Elon Musk "for cause" in an apparent effort to avoid paying severance and exercising unvested stock options.

LightShed analyst Rich Greenfield said in a tweet on Saturday that Musk removed top Twitter executives "for cause," delaying the vesting of their unvested stock as part of a shift of ownership.

According to Courtney Yu, director of research at Equilar, the ousted executives "should be collecting these (severance) payouts unless Elon Musk had cause for termination, with a cause in these circumstances typically being that they broke the law or violated company policy," she told Reuters on Friday.