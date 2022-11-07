Elon Musk Confirms 'Twitter Blue' Arrival In India; Likely To Roll Out Next Month

The new Twitter chief, Elon Musk has confirmed that the new Twitter Blue subscription would be available in India within a month. This came after a Twitter user asked about the availability of a new subscription on Twitter by tagging him. In a reply, he stated that it would likely be rolled out within the next month.

Hopefully, less than a month — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2022

Musk tweeted, "Hopefully, less than a month," in response to a Twitter user's question regarding the anticipated launch date for India. The US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK will be the first five nations where the service is offered. Although Musk previously stated that prices would be "adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity," this time around, there is no word on pricing in India so far.

Twitter has however halted the subscription of the roll-out of verification badges to its monthly subscription service until Wednesday in order to avoid potential chaos during the US midterm elections.

Talking about the prices, Twitter has announced the monthly subscription as ‘Blue Services’ which includes the blue badge, special preferences in mentions, replies, and searches, and half ads on display for $ 8 per month. With this subscription in hand, the platform will also allow the users to post long-format videos and audio.

Earlier, the Twitter blue subscription included an edit button and ad-free articles. However, the subscription was never rolled out for Indian users. But now with many changes being done, Indian users would soon be able to get their hands on these features. Twitter has also announced the rollout of this subscription in Europe as well.