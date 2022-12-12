Elon Musk Confirms 'Increased Character Limit' On Twitter; Users May Get 4,000 Letters Soon

Twitter will now let users share their opinions in 4,000 characters confirms Elon Musk.

By Ashish Singh
Mon, 12 Dec 2022 02:50 PM IST
Image Credits- Reuters

The microblogging platform Twitter may witness yet another biggest change in its algorithm after the new Twitter chief Elon Musk has confirmed that he has been looking forward to increasing the character limit which is currently 280. This came after Elon Musk replied to a user by saying yes to his question regarding the character limit.

Taking to Twitter, a user asked, “Elon, is it true that Twitter is set to increase the characters from 280 to 4000? Kindly @elonmusk,” to which Elon Musk replied “Yes”. With this, Twitter may soon see an increased character limit of 4,000 characters.

On the other hand, users across the globe have mixed reactions to this move. Some users tweeted that it would be a really bad idea if Twitter does that as the platform is used for fast news consumption. On the other hand, some users are happy that they will soon get the option to share their detailed thoughts and opinions on the platform.

Earlier, there have been many reports floating all over the internet regarding the increased word limit to which Elon Musk has always nodded a yes. Earlier, a user suggested Elon Musk to increase the character limit as a part of Twitter 2.0 to which he said “Good Idea”.

Regarding the platform's increased character limit, there have been numerous rumours. Prior to now, it was predicted that the platform would allow users to share their opinions in 420 characters, then 1,000 characters, and finally 4,000 characters. There are a number of other possibilities which Elon Musk is planning.

Recently, the micro-blogging platform Twitter on Sunday started to roll out 'Community Notes' to all users globally which is believed to be Musk's game-changer plan for his new business.

The company claims that by enabling users on Twitter to cooperatively add context to potentially misleading Tweets, Community Notes "aim to create a better-informed world".

