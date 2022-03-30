New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Companies providing machine to machine (M2M) solutions and connectivity can apply for online registration and license with the Department of Telecommunications. The registration has been made mandatory by the Department of Telecommunications for all Machine to Machine (M2M) players currently active in India. Without registration with the Department of Telecommunications, these companies will no longer be able to provide machine-to-machine solutions.

What do the guidelines say?

According to the guidelines of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), it will be mandatory for all companies offering machine to machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to register as M2M service providers.



This rule will be applicable to companies that offer M2M solutions through SIM or LAN (Local Area Network) connectivity.



Simply put, companies that use technology to provide M2M connectivity and operate on unlicensed spectrum, must register as a company providing WPAN or WLAN connectivity. The registration will help address concerns such as connectivity, KYC, traceability and encryption with the telecom service provider.



Register from here

1. These companies will have to visit SaralSanchar Portal for registration and licensing. User manuals and FAQs related to registration and licensing are available on this portal.

2. Machine to Machine (M2M) service or communication is used to deduct money with the help of FASTag at toll plazas, sending money messages from wallet to subscribers.

3. The government has identified 12 types of M2M and Internet of Things, which are one of the fastest emerging technologies in the world. This is going to benefit our society, industry and consumer a lot.

4. M2M and IoT are used to build smart infrastructure. This includes power sector, automotive, safety, surveillance, remote health management, agriculture, smart homes, etc.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma