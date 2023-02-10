Donald Trump’s Instagram And Facebook Accounts Restored Ahead Of 2024 US Elections; Details Inside

Ahead of the 2024 United States elections, the California-based technology giant Meta has restored the Facebook and Instagram accounts of former US President Donald Trump. The comeback of his accounts on social media was confirmed by Andy Stone, Policy Communications Director Of Meta. Notably, Trump has recently got his Twitter account back as well.

The reinstatement was expected, as Facebook's head of global affairs, Nick Clegg, announced in January that the suspension would be lifted. After the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, Meta suspended Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts. The restriction was first declared to be indefinite and to last for the remaining two weeks of his sentence. The two-year ban on Trump's account was later legally extended.

Interestingly, Trump hasn't posted anything new on his Facebook or Instagram pages since the comeback of the account. In his most recent Instagram post, posted on January 6, 2021, he wrote about the "Save America" march, in which he urged followers to march on the Capitol.

Trump urged people to leave the Capitol in his final Facebook post before the suspension. Trump wrote in the Facebook post, "I am pleading with everyone here at the U.S. Capitol to maintain calm. No fighting! Always keep in mind that WE are the Party of Law and Order; respect the Law and our outstanding men and women in Blue. I'm grateful."

Donald Trump's Twitter Account:

Donald Trump, a former US president, recently had his Twitter account restored as well. Following Elon Musk's appointment as the company's new CEO, Twitter restored Trump's account. Musk had posted a poll on the microblogging platform asking users to choose whether to reinstate Trump's Twitter account.

Since January 8, 2021, the Twitter account of former US President Donald Trump has been blocked. Trump hasn't posted anything on Twitter yet. On Truth Social, the Twitter-like network he developed, he still publishes, though.

(With Agency Inputs)