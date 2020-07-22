Developed by IIT-Delhi students in record time, DocStack app is currently available for free to download on Apple App Store.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's alternative to banned Chinese document-scanning app Camscanner, DocStack, is now available to download for iOS users and is expected to be rolled out for the Android users soon enough. Developed by IIT-Delhi students in record time, the app is currently available for free to download on Apple App Store.

But for using the premium features of the app, a user needs to pay a nominal subscription fee. These premium features include a security layer of Fingerprint ID and unlimited document storage within the App interface among others.

The app is developed by a developer named Utkarsh Gupta, who has been ranked 179th in the productivity box of Apple App store’s description. DocStack has been described as a free document scanning and organising app on Apple App Store.

"It not only lets you take pro-quality scans on the go, but the universal search feature lets you find them easily when you need them the most. Be it your bills, visiting cards, medical records, credit card bills, ID proofs, down to your grocery bills! Anything for which you wish to save a digital copy, DocStack lets you store it in an organised way. This helps you prevent the clutter of documents that you have been saving in your photo library instead of the photos of your loved ones," the app description says.



DocStack Features

The DocStack App has a universal search feature to enable an easy search of the documents scanned through the app. The user data is stored in the cloud and can be synced across the devices for better flow and ease of documents and their associated access to the user.

India banned 59 Chinese apps citing "National Security" reasons. Ever since, various homegrown apps have risen as prominent replacements of the Chinese apps, and the trend continues with DocStack’s launch as well.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma