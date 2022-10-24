Diwali 2022: Here Is How You Can Share Diwali Stickers On Instagram

It’s that time of the year again when everyone is sharing images of their rangolis and lighting on social media. From decorations to food to everyone’s favourite, Instagram, people are sharing everything with one another this Diwali season.

Instagram has also come up with new exciting Diwali stickers, and GIFs so that friends and family members can wish each other on the platform in a unique way.

With so many different designs, colours, and themes to choose from, it can be a bit overwhelming for the average Instagram user to share wishes, thoughts, and quotes in terms of stickers. If you don’t know how to use them, fear not! We’ve got you covered with these quick and simple steps for getting started with your own Diwali sticker collection and doing a sticker swap with your friends and family.

Here are the steps following which you can send Diwali stickers to your loved ones:

Step 1: Launch Instagram on your smartphone.

Step 2: Go to the Direct Message section by clicking on the DM icon in the upper right corner.

Step 3: Select the individual chat with whom you want to share the Diwali stickers.

Step 4: Now, tap on the sticker icon at the bottom of the chats.

Step 5: Search for Diwali stickers here.

Step 6: Now, simply select the sticker you want to send and press the send button.

Recently, the famous social media platform has also rolled out some new features in order to protect its creators from abuse and harassment. Not only limited to it, but in a blog post, Meta also mentioned that it would work on hidden words and other different languages as well. Furthermore, the users will get to block a user permanently irrespective of how many different ids that they may create.