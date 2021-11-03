New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: It's the big festival of Diwali and Whatsapp is celebrating by rolling out special stickers for the festival of lights. Now with these Whatsapp Diwali stickers, you can wish your family, loved ones a little differently. Interestingly, users now do not have to rely on third-party apps to download stickers as these Diwali special stickers are built in the app itself.

From 'Happy Diwali' wishes to sweets and patakha Whatsapp has made sure to include everything in the set of festival stickers that their users might need to wish your friends and family. The stickers will act as the bridge to the lesser physical distance between you and your loved ones.

To add to the festive cheer and make the exchange of messages more expressive, emotive, and fun, WhatsApp has curated fun and colourful Diwali sticker pack. There is something for everyone and these Diwali stickers on WhatsApp are sure to make festive message exchange with friends and family even more exciting,” WhatsApp said in a statement.

How to download and use the stickers here:

Open Whatsapp

Open the Chat Window

Click on the sticker icon (available on both android and iOS)

Click on the 'Plus' icon and then select the Happy Diwali stickers pack

Download and send it to your friends and family.

However, there's an alternative option too for that you simply need to visit this link https://wa.me/stickerpack/Diwali and download the sticker pack directly.

Also, Whatsapp has rolled out new important updates for its customers. The messaging app has introduced the feature for the web version of the app as well as the mobile version whereas two new features have been launched for the mobile app. App users can edit their images on the web as well as the mobile before sending them, users can also get sticker suggestions and the link preview has gotten better on the app.

Posted By: Ashita Singh