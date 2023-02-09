Disney Plans To Lay Off 7,000 Workers As Subscribers Fall

ENTERTAINMENT multimedia streaming platform Disney also joined other tech giants in the layoffs move, as the company on Wednesday announced that it would sack 7,000 employees as part of an effort to save USD 5.5 billion in cost and make its streaming business profitable.

The decision has been made by CEO Robert Iger who took the lead of the company in November 2022. It is also reported since Iger replaced former CEO Bob Chapek, Disney started the plan for cost-cutting and layoffs.

"This reorganization will result in a more cost-effective, coordinated approach to our operations," Iger told analysts on a conference call. "We are committed to running efficiently, especially in a challenging environment," Iger said in a statement, Reuters reported.

According to Reuters, the layoffs represent an estimated 3.6 per cent of Disney's global workforce. In reaction to sluggish subscriber growth and rising competition for streaming consumers, Disney is the most recent media company to announce job cuts.

The largest multimedia streaming platform Disney plus lost subscribers for the first time since the service started in 2019. Earlier, the company reported its first quarterly decrease in subscriptions for its Disney+ streaming media unit, which lost more than USD 1 billion.

Following the big tech giant Microsoft, Google, and others, Dell Technologies has stated that it will lay off approximately 6,650 employees, accounting for 5 per cent of the global workforce, Bloomberg stated on Monday.

Amid the global economic situation not only tech giants, but many companies in the PC sector have recorded large losses, resulting in layoffs. Previously, HP cut 6,000 jobs in November of last year, and Cisco Systems Inc cut 4,000 jobs.

Last month in January, Spotify Technology SA also planned to layoffs employees. In October, the company laid off 38 staff from its Gimlet Media and Parcast podcast studios. Among all Twitter was one of the first to announce the job cuts and followed by which other tech giants also started announcing.