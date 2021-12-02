New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Tech Giant Google has pushed out some new updates for its android mobile users. The new updates by Google include digital car keys, new widgets, memories on Google Photos, and more. The new features were rolled out in between the Holiday season in the US and some other parts.

Google in a blog post, informed about the launch of the features, which includes three new widgets for Google Play Books, YouTube Music, and Google Photos (People and pets widget).

What is the new widget feature by Google?

There are three of those, out of which, the Youtube Music widget will put playback controls right on the home screen. The Google Play Books widget will allow users to access books easily. and The Google Photos widget will curate photos from the library taken during the previous holiday season.

“These Memories appear in your photo grid and feature a curated selection of photos and videos from holidays like New Year’s Eve or Halloween, to important milestones like birthdays and graduations," the company said.

New features are coming to #Android. Check out the full list:



🔑 Digital car key

😀 Emoji Kitchen

🔔 Family Bell

🤳 Memories in Google Photos

📱 New widgets

🔐 Permissions auto-reset



Learn more: https://t.co/4L8dADumPH pic.twitter.com/DSGlKZEbfc — Android (@Android) December 1, 2021

Family Bell Feature:

This new feature of Google will help users and their family members to stay on track for daily schedules. Users can set up Family Bell on Android phones, speakers, and smart displays to alert family members when it’s time for important tasks throughout the day. Although, Google has not clarified its availability, and use of the feature yet.

Google Digital Car key

Apple Carkey inspired Digital key of Google is part of the Android 12 update and uses Ultra-Wideband (UWB) tech to unlock a compatible car without even removing the smartphone from the pocket. Users can use Digital Car Key on Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S21 for compatible BMW cars, but only in select countries. Further, the tech giant is likely to roll out a new feature to let users use their voice to search for music faster in your media apps via Android Auto.

Emoji Kitchen lets users mix two emojis with the native keyboard app (Gboard on Pixel and other Android phones) and the update will extend support to billions of more devices with Google Play services that run Android 6.0 or higher.

Posted By: Ashita Singh