To ease down your task we have brought you a way on how you can check the availability of COVID testing and vaccine centres around you.

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: India is witnessing a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases and government authorities are trying their level best to curb the situation. State governments have imposed partial lockdown in areas where coronavirus cases are in huge number. Owing to this surge several hospitals are running out of beds, oxygen cylinder, remdesivir medicines and other necessary items. Not just this, people are also facing problem in gathering information regarding COVID-19 test centres and vaccination centres.

So to ease down your task we have brought you a way on how you can check the availability of testing centres around you. Yes, guessed that right, via Google, but we have an easier way and that is Google Maps.

Here's a step-wise guide for you to check COVID testing centres around you:

Step 1: Open your Google Map app

Step 2: Type 'COVID test near me' or 'COVID 19 test' or 'COVID testing'

Step 3: Both iOS and Android users can view the information

By following these steps you will get the information of all the government and private hospital and other private centres with the address and directions. Also, you can check whether the labs are offering a home testing facility by directly calling the centre. COVID testing feature was added to Google Maps in June 2020.

Not just this, the Google Map app is also providing information regarding COVID vaccination centres. This feature was recently added by the company. The procedure to search a vaccine centre near you is the same.

Step 1: Open your Google May app

Step 2: Type 'COVID vaccination near me' or 'COVID 19 vaccination'

Step 3: Both iOS and Android users can view the information

After gathering the information regarding the vaccination centres, people can call them directly to check the availability of slot. However, before that, you have to register yourself via the CoWIN website or Aarogya Setu app.

Please Note: These features are only available in the updated version of Google Map. So, make your app is updated.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv