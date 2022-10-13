Dhanteras 2022: Now Invest In Digital Gold Using Airtel Payments Bank For As Low As Re 1

With Dhanteras and Diwali coming on our way soon, people have already started planning for shopping and investments. Dhanteras, which is an auspicious festival in which Indian families invest in gold, will now have the option to invest in digital gold.

Just like buying gold, buying digital gold is another form of investing your money. Be it 22 karats, 23 karats, or 23 karats Hallmark gold, a person can now buy it digitally that too for as low as Re 1. If a person who bought gold digitally wants to keep the purchase with them, some set of companies also provides home delivery services to them. Just like the physical store a buyer can get the bill or an invoice. Customers can sell this gold per gram or amount of money at the present market rates.

Digital Gold Provision Companies In India:

There are three major companies that provide digital gold. Airtel Payments Banks offers its Digigold in partnership with Safegold, a major digital gold provider. With Digigold, Airtel Payments Bank customers can invest in 24-karat gold in two minutes through the AirTel Thanks app. This gold purchased by the customer is stored safely by Safegold without any additional or hidden costs. Customers can also give their Digigold to families and friends who have an ordinary deposit account with Airtel Payments Bank.



Here’s How You Can Buy Digital Gold From Airtel Thanks App:

1. Tap on the DigiGold figure that is there on the homepage. After clicking, visit the ‘Buy Gold’ option.

2. Enter the amount or grams you want to invest.

3. Get the payments done

4. Get the transaction receipt and cross-check the purchased gold in your profile