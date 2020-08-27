Since the beginning of coronavirus crisis in the country, the training of over one lakh NCC cadets remains halted since schools and colleges across the country are closed. To address the matter, the officials in Defence Ministry came up with the idea of disseminating NCC cadet training methods via virtual mode.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday launched the Directorate General National Cadet Corps (DGNCC) Mobile Training App for conducting online training of NCC (National Cadet Corps) cadets across the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

App to be useful in overcoming difficulties due to COVID-19: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the NCC Cadets virtually and hoped that the app will be useful in overcoming the difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Minister also praised the cadets for supporting the frontline COVID-19 warriors during the ongoing pandemic period.

“NCC imparts values of unity, discipline, service to the nation and several NCC cadets rose to become great personalities such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Air Marshal Arjan Singh, sports personality Anjali Bhagwat, former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar. I was also an NCC Cadet as a student,” said Rajnath Singh.

About the training application

The DG NCC Mobile Training App will enable NCC cadets with their entire training material including the syllabus, training videos and frequently asked questions. The statement released in the matter says that the app is designed such that it can answer training related queries posted by any cadet, through qualified instructors.

A step towards automation of NCC training, the DG NCC Mobile Training app is a step under union government’s Digital India campaign, and is targeted for an effectively trained NCC Cadet atmosphere even during extreme situations such as the one posed by the COVID-19 pandemic at present.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma