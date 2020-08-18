New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Computer technology giant, Dell, on Tuesday, launched the XPS 17 notebook in India, which features the latest 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processors with NVIDIA GeForce GTX graphics.

The notebook’s virtually borderless, 4-sided InfinityEdge display makes it smaller than 48% of 15-inch laptops available in this space. Under the hood lies a thermal design equipped with GORE™ Thermal Insulation for increased fan airflow to fuel demanding projects.

The XPS 17 is made from two pieces of machined aluminium which makes it lightweight, yet strong. 100% of the XPS enclosure is made through CNC (computer numerical control) machining process and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 is bonded to the aluminium to make it damage-resistant, durable, and elegant. So that you don't have to worry much about the screen.

To support the hobbyist and creative enthusiasts the XPS 17 is badged with Creator Edition on Dell.com. The optional 4K Ultra HD+ (3840 x 2400) resolution provides pinpoint accuracy, precise detail and immersive viewing experience.

Keeping in mind the screen time we are exposed to these days it boosts the Eyesafe display technology which helps reduce harmful blue light while maintaining vivid colours.

The XPS 17, like the XPS 15, features the Waves Nx 3D audio for speakers tuned by Award-winning producer Jack Joseph Puig. The XPS 17 is made with recycled ocean-bound plastics, locally recycled plastic, sustainable materials, and recycled corrugate qualified by EPEAT Silver Certification. The XPS 17 9700 starts at INR Rs.2,09,500 including GST and will be available across Amazon and Dell Stores from 18th August onwards.

