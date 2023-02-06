Dell Lays Off 6,650 Employees Due To Current Global Economic Conditions; Details

Dell Technologies Inc has announced the layoff of 6,650 people, accounting for 5% of the global workforce, Bloomberg reported.

By Ashish Singh
Mon, 06 Feb 2023 01:13 PM IST
Minute Read
Dell Lays Off 6,650 Employees Due To Current Global Economic Conditions; Details
Dell has announced the layoff of 6,650 employees.(Image-Unsplash)

Following Microsoft, Google, and other major giants, Dell Technologies has stated that it will lay off approximately 6,650 employees, accounting for 5% of the global workforce, according to Bloomberg on Monday.

According to the report, the company is encountering market conditions that "continue to degrade with an uncertain future," as Co-Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke stated in a note to employees.

He further added that the prior cost-cutting initiatives, such as a halt on recruiting and travel restrictions, are no longer sufficient to keep the company afloat. Additionally, the memo stated that reorganising the structure, job reductions and other measures can be an opportunity to head back to where the company was.

Due to the current global economic situation, numerous technology businesses, including Amazon, Google, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc, have announced major layoffs. Not only that, but many companies in the PC sector have recorded large losses, resulting in layoffs. Previously, HP cut 6,000 jobs in November of last year, and Cisco Systems Inc cut 4,000 jobs.

Also Read
Telegram Adds THESE 5 Features In Its Latest Update; Know All About New..
Telegram Adds THESE 5 Features In Its Latest Update; Know All About New..

Interestingly, with the layoffs, Dell will have 39,000 fewer employees than it did in January 2020, the lowest number of employees it has had in the past six years. Additionally, the company has reported a massive 6 percent decline in sales and mentioned that the users are constantly reducing the purchase of information technology products.

In his letter to the staff, Clarke said, "We've survived economic downturns before and we've come out stronger. When the market recovers, we will be prepared".

Also Read
WhatsApp May Bring New Feature Allowing Users To Pin Message On Top Of..
WhatsApp May Bring New Feature Allowing Users To Pin Message On Top Of..

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.