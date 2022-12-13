Delhi Man Duped Of Rs 50 Lakh After Receiving 'Jamtara-Like' Missed Calls: Reports

A Delhi man who works as the director of a security services company in south Delhi is said to have lost around Rs 50 lakh due to missed calls. The scam appears to be inspired by Jamtara, a popular web series about cybercrime.

According to the reports, the scamster transferred the amount without asking for the one-time password and withdrew a sum of Rs 50 lakh by giving consecutive missed calls on his mobile phone.

The incident occurred on October 10, between 7 and 8:44 PM. The victim received over 50 calls, to which he responded to some and ignored others. After some time, he received a message from his bank indicating that RTGS transactions totaling close to Rs 50 lakh had arrived. Notably, this was not a one-time transaction; instead, a user receives notifications of multiple RTGS transactions totaling more than Rs 50 lakh from the man's current account.

The police, on the other hand, are investigating a possible 'SIM Swap' case in which the scammer obtained the one-time password and carried out the transactions. Furthermore, the police suspect that the scammer overheard the OTP being mentioned via IVR during a parallel call.

SIM swapping or cloning has become quite popular in recent years, with numerous cases documented in the country. Using the SIM Swap, fraudsters gain access to sensitive information such as bank statements and conduct unauthorised transactions.

This can be accomplished by scammers posing as telecom operators and requesting sensitive information, claiming that they will need it to upgrade your SIM card to a 4G or 5G network.

What Steps You Should Take To Avoid Such Scams:

Never give out your OTPs, Passwords, or Debit/Credit Card numbers to anyone. Furthermore, do not click on any unknown links sent to you by a stranger. Do not share sensitive information about your phone, SIM cards, or other devices with anyone.