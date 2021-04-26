Delhi recorded 22,933 new cases of coronavirus and 350 deaths in the last 24 hours. The death number has taken the total tally to 14,248 in the national capital.

New Delhi| Jagran Tech Desk: Amid the massive surge in coronavirus cases in Delhi, hospitals are facing a shortage in availing beds, oxygen and other medicines for the patients. However, amidst the alarming situation in the state, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has asked the officials to ensure the real-time availability of hospital beds on the Delhi Corona app.

What is Delhi Corona App?

Delhi Corona is an official mobile application of the Government of Delhi that gives real-time data about the availability of hospital beds to citizens.

How to install Delhi Corona App?

This app is available on iOs and Android. To install this app you need to go to the Google Play Store or Apple's app store. Then you can simply download the app.

How to check the availability of hospital beds in the Delhi Corona App?

Step 1: After installing the app, open the app.

Step 2: You will see the option of COVID-19 Beds, COVID-19 ICU Beds with Ventilators and COVID-19 Beds without ventilators.

Step 3: For instance, if you want to see the availability of COVID19 Beds, you need to click on the option of vacant beds.

Step 4: After clicking on this option, you will be able to see the names of the hospital and the total vacant beds available in that hospital. Apart from this, the app also provides the last updated time.

Step 5: To simplify the process for people, the availability of more than 5 beds is shown with green colour, if a hospital has less than 5 beds, the app shows the yellow colour and if the hospital has no beds, then the app shows pink colour.

