Delhi HC Bans 'Pikashow' Streaming App Over Copyright Violation: Reports

Due to an alleged Star India copyright violation claim, the Delhi High Court recently ordered the blocking of the mobile streaming application ‘Pikashow’, the streaming app that offers all the content selected by the OTT platforms for free .

Justice Pratibha M. Singh issued the order after noting that the defendant (Pikashow) was "unashamedly and brazenly making available a large amount of copyrighted content," including that of the plaintiffs.

"Based on a quick scan of the App's pages, it doesn't seem like there is any non-infringing content accessible on a sizable portion of the App. The court said in its order of November 4, 2022 that past experience has shown that blocking of URLs alone may not be sufficient to stop the streaming of infringing content. Even the studies conducted by Lumen1 as cited by the Plaintiffs, as well as the substantial number of cease-and-desist letters and complaints made against the App, prima facie establish that the App is a rogue App and deserves to be blocked as a whole," the court said.

The court stated that there is no room for doubt given the volume of infringing content and the way users are being encouraged to access and download the app using various misleading techniques.

After the hearing, the court released an order directing the Department of Technology (DOT) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) to block the app, including all the domains, source domains.

Notably, there were over 500 complaints made against the app by the third parties seeking the shutdown of the app of its domain and subdomains as the application provides the content curated by others to the users for free.