Delhi COVID Crisis: The national capital recorded 22,933 new cases of coronavirus and 350 deaths in the last 24 hours. The death number has taken the total tally to 14,248 in Delhi.

New Delhi| Jagran Tech Desk: Due to the major surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital, several portals and apps have been launched to provide information about the real-time availability of hospital beds for coronavirus patients. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also launched a web portal Coronabeds.jantasamvad.org that is assisting the people 24/7 for the availability of hospitals. Apart from this, CM Kejriwal has also asked the officials to ensure the real-time availability of hospital beds on the Delhi Corona app. People can also look for hospital beds on the official website of Delhi Fights Corona.

What are the web portals that give a real-time update about the availability of hospital beds?

https://delhifightscorona.in/

https://coronabeds.jantasamvad.org/

App that gives a real-time update about the availability of hospital beds:

Delhi Corona

How to check the availability of hospitals beds on the Delhi Fights Corona portal:

Step 1: You need to click on the official website of Delhi Fights Corona i.e. https://delhifightscorona.in/

Step 2: Now, you need to click on the option of Hospital Beds

Step 3: It will redirect you to the official page of https://coronabeds.jantasamvad.org/

Step 4: Now, click on the option of vacant beds

Step 5: Now, you will be able to see the real-time availability of hospital beds.

How to check the availability of hospitals beds on the Delhi Corona app:

Step 1: You need to install the app on your smartphone.

Step 2: After this, you will be able to see the option of vacant beds.

Step 3: After clicking on that option, it will show you the real-time availability of hospital beds.

Step 4: You will also be able to see the vacant bed options in COVID-19 ICU beds with ventilators, COVID-19 ICU Beds without ventilators and COVID-19 beds.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma