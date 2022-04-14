New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Not too long ago, a video of Russian President Vladimir Putin had gone viral on social media platforms in which he declared "peace" with Ukraine. Similarly, another video of Putin's Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy surfaced, where he spoke about surrendering to Russia.

The videos were later removed by Meta, YouTube, Twitter, and other social media platforms.

Not just this, fake videos of former United States (US) Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump have also gone viral time and again. These fake videos are popularly known as "Deepfakes".

What are deepfakes?

A deepfake is a manipulated and synthetic media that looks convincing but is actually fake. It could be anything - pictures, audios, and videos. A deepfake uses a particular form of artificial intelligence known as 'deep learning' to create these fake and manipulated images, audios, and videos.

Besides, machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies are also used to create deepfakes.

How are deepfakes created?

Although the 21st century belongs to technology, one needs to be a tech savvy to create deepfake. For deepfake pictures, complete knowledge of photoshop and other softwares are required.

For deepfake videos, variational auto-encoder (VAE) and a facial recognition algorithm are used. To create them, pictures need to be encoded into low-dimensional representations, which would be decoded into images later using a VAE.

Although deepfake videos could be created on a normal computer, high-end systems with strong graphics cards are generally preferred for them. However, it takes time for one to become an expert in creating deepfakes.

How can you spot a deepfake?

With the continuous improvement in technology, it is becoming extremely difficult to spot a deepfake. However, according to a study conducted by researchers at Cornell University in the United States (US), deepfake faces don't blink normally.

In a picture, people generally keep their eyes open, which is why the deepfake algorithms never get to learn about blinking. Here it is noteworthy to mention that an average human being blinks in every two to 10 seconds.

The algorithms are generally dependent on images available on the internet and use the available information as "training data". Therefore, without proper training, deepfake algorithms won't be able to make people blink normally in a video.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma