Dating App Bumble May Ban You If You Do THIS To A User; Know Here

The well-known dating app Bumble has declared that it may soon start taking action against the people who falsely report someone due to someone’s identity and ban them. The platform is planning to reduce the repeat profiles (people who make fake profiles) with this step. In a press release, the company highlighted that 90% of the reports it received against people who identify as gender nonconforming were false and were eventually dismissed.

With the rollout of the press release, the platform also made it clear that it will look after each and every report that it gets and will take appropriate action against the concerned.

According to the press release, "the company defines identity-based hate as content, imagery, or conduct that promotes or condones hate, dehumanisation, degradation, or contempt against marginalised or minority communities with the following protected attributes: race, ethnicity, national origin/nationality, immigration status, caste, sex, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, disability, serious health condition, or religion/belief."

"We want this policy to serve as the benchmark for how dating apps should approach and implement policies about hateful content and behaviours. With the knowledge that those who share multiple marginalised identities are disproportionately targeted by hate, we approached this complex social issue with principles that celebrate diversity, said Dhrodia, Bumble’s safety policy lead.

In addition to human moderation, Bumble already employs automated safeguards to shield users from remarks and images that could harm them. As part of its commitment to reducing and preventing harm before it occurs, the company claims that using these safeguards, it has been successful in identifying 80% of community guidelines violations even before they are reported.