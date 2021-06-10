The report further quoted the official as saying that the CoWin system will also log out the users who make more than 20 searches within a time span of 15 minutes.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: In another change in the government's CoWin portal, used for booking COVID-19 vaccination slots, the users carrying out more than 1,000 searches for vaccine slots in a span of 24 hours will be blocked from CoWin, while those generating over 50 OTPs in a day will also be banned from the portal for 24 hours.

A report by the Times of India, quoting a portal management official, stated that these changes have been made in order to stop people from deploying bots or scripts for automated slot bookings. “The idea is to ensure those booking slots manually do not end up competing with bots,” the official said, as quoted by Times of India.

The report further quoted the official as saying that the CoWin system will also log out the users who make more than 20 searches within a time span of 15 minutes and termed the activity as a violation of rules which raises concerns over the bot activity on the portal.

“We already have an option of the public search for available slots on the portal without the need to log in. Users do not need to search 20 or more times within one or two pin codes or district in a short span of time once logged in. To do so is a violation and raises suspicions of bot activity. Such users are being logged out,” the official further said.

Meanwhile, the government earlier this week had updated a new feature on the portal that enables an applicant to correct any inadvertent errors in name, year of birth and gender printed on the CoWIN vaccination certificate. The corrections can be made on the CoWin website. However, the portal warns that a citizen can edit the certificate only once and the updated information will appear on the final certificate.

"Now you can make corrections to your name, year of birth and gender on your Cowin vaccination certificates if inadvertent errors have come in," the official handle of the Aarogya Setu app tweeted on Wednesday.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 24 crores, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Thursday. According to an official release, 33,79,261 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan