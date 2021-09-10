New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: To check an individual's Covid-19 vaccination status, CoWin portal has developed a new API named ‘Know Your Customer’s/Client’s Vaccination Status’ or KYC-VS. According to the Union Health Ministry, to use the application program interface (API), an individual needs to enter his or her mobile number and name after which they would receive an OTP which they have to enter. In return, Co-WIN will send a response to the verifying entity on the individual's status of vaccination.



0 - Person is not vaccinated



1 - Person is partially vaccinated



2 - Person is fully vaccinated



This response will be digitally signed and can easily be shared with the entity, the ministry said. "As socio-economic activities are being gradually revived while maintaining everyone's safety, there is a need for a way to digitally convey the status of individuals' vaccination to entities with whom they may be engaging for any or all reasons, such as employees, passengers, residents etc.



"Therefore, there is a need to enable an Aadhaar like authentication service for the status of vaccination through Co-WIN. To take care of these cases and others that may come up, Co-WIN has developed a new API called 'Know Your Customer's/Client's Vaccination Status' or KYC-VS," the ministry said in the statement.



To make this initiative more relatable the ministry gave an example wherein they said that while booking a railway ticket a person will add all the necessary details in order to get the ticket and if required then the concerned entity will pick the person's vaccination status in the same transaction with due agreements of the person.



The ministry also mentioned that the facility of KYC-VS is both consent-based and privacy-preserving. Meanwhile, in order to provide quick integration and faster adoption, a webpage with the API has been developed by the CoWIN team and this page can be embedded in any system. This will help in smooth integration with any system.



"Besides the use cases pointed out, this service may be utilised by any service provider, private or public, for whom verifying an individual's vaccination status is critical for facilitating a service requested," the statement said. India has registered over 72 crore vaccine doses since the vaccination drive was started on January 16, 2021.

(With agency inputs)

