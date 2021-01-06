The official CoWIN app is in its pre-production stage and hasn't gone live on Google play store or any other App store.

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: To facilitate a smooth rollout of the Coronavirus vaccines, the Centre has developed a digital platform name CoWIN (COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network). This app will monitor the distribution of the vaccine across the nation and will scale up the mechanism. However, now don't download the app from Google Play Store as the official app is yet not released.

As per reports, Google Play Store is offering three apps under the CoWIN name and downloading these apps can create personal risk, so far, more than 10,000 people have downloaded it and are facing problems. Also, they are not getting any information regarding the vaccination process.

As per Cyber Expert, Anuj Aggarwal, people should avoid downloading such type of apps, because they might misuse the data. He also warned people that one should not share any kind of personal information on these apps.

The official CoWIN (COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network) app introduced by the centre is currently in its pre-production stage and hasn't gone live on Google play store or any other App store. This app is supposed to be the only digital platform to make the vaccination process streamlines.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, IT Minister, also announced a challenge asking the app developer to scale, expand and strengthen CoWIN app.

As the vaccine is soon going to be launch in India, the details of the app are now out and have been listed on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MeitY) site. Currently, no one can register or download the CoWIN app from the Google store, only a few have been given this opportunity to access the app.

Meanwhile, on Sunday the Indian drug regulators gave nod on COVID-19 vaccines by Serum Institue of India and Bharat Biotech for the restricted use in India. The first one to receive the vaccine shots will be the frontline healthcare workers followed by people above 50-years-old.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv