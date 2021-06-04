CoWIN Registration: 17 more laboratories will be added to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genome Sequencing Consortia (INSACOG) network which will help in monitoring the variants of COVID-19.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: The Union Health Ministry on Friday announced that the CoWIN portal- Centre’s website to register for COVID-19 vaccination - has now been made available in Hindi and 10 other regional languages. These regional languages include Malayalam, Telugu, Marathi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Assamese, Kannada, Bengali, Odia, and English, which was already the medium of instruction of the website.

Earlier, news agency PTI had reported that the CoWIN portal will be made available in Hindi and 14 other languages by the next week. The report also added that 17 more laboratories will be added to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genome Sequencing Consortia (INSACOG) network which will help in monitoring the variants of COVID-19.

This decision was made after the 26th meeting of the High-Level Group Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19. The meeting was chaired by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday. Post the meeting, the Health Ministry made an announcement regarding the decision.

Dr Vardhan informed his colleagues in the meeting that 17 new laboratories are going to be added to the INSACOG network to increase the number of samples screened and allow more spatial analysis. Currently, the INSACOG network has 10 laboratories located in different parts of the country.

People between the age group of 18-44 are eligible to register on the CoWIN portal to get vaccinated against COVID-19. It is important to register yourself before getting the jab. However, walk-ins are allowed for those above 45 years of age. People may also register for COVID-19 vaccination via other apps such as Aarogya Setu and Umang.

Recently, the government also allowed on-site registration which is subject to vaccine availability. If a beneficiary does not appear on the day of the appointment, the vaccine can be used for walk-in entries. This decision was taken to reduce the wastage of COVID-19 vaccines. It is on the states to decide when to start the on-site registration facility based on the availability of extra vaccines.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan