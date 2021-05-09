COVID-19 Vaccination: We have brought you some COVID-19 vaccine trackers that will notify you whenever there is an open or available slot near your home.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Indian is reeling under the cascading effects of COVID-19, and the best one can do to curb the transmission of the virus is by getting vaccinated. Recently, the centre announced the COVID-19 vaccine for all above the age of 18 years. Well, the process to register oneself for a jab is easy, but to get an appointment is quite challenging, as there are limited empty slots due to the shortage of vaccine across the nation. Keeping track every day has become a task for people, so to ease down your task we have brought you some COVID-19 vaccine trackers that will notify you whenever there is an open or available slot near your home.

COVID-19 VACCINE TRACKER

1. Co-WIN Portal

Co-WIN portal helps people in searching for slots in the vaccine centres near their home. To get notified people will have to visit--findslot.in and then enter required details.

2. VaccinateMe

It is a website introduced by HealthifyMe for people who are in search of available slots for the COVID-19 vaccine. This website--'vaccinateme.in' helps in searching vaccine centres with open slots near your home. By entering your mobile number or email id, this app will notify you about the open slots.

3. Paytm

If you are a Paytm user then just scroll down to 'Mini App Store' and then click on 'Vaccine Finder'. This application will notify you when there are open slots near your home vaccine centres.

4. Telegram

This application also helps its users in notifying them about the open slots in nearby vaccine centres. To get notified user to have to visit the website--under45.in and enter their state and district to search.

5. Get Jab

This website--getjab.in will notify you about the Co-WIN slots near your home. To get notification one has to register name, email-id and district. Also, you can add your phone number if you want an SMS service regarding open slots.

6. COVID-29 Vaccine Tracker for India Google Sheet

It is not a website rather a Google Sheet built by Amit Agarwal. Just like other websites, this sheet also provides information about open slots in the centres near your home.

Please Note: These websites are not handled by the Government of India, rather created by independent websites or individuals to help people provide necessary information regarding open slots. To book a slot it is necessary to register from the CoWin portal on the Aarogya Setu application.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv