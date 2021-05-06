COVID-19 Vaccination: Here are some COVID-19 vaccine tracker websites that will notify you about the open slots the moment there's one available on the government's vaccination portal.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: India has opened the vaccination drive for all adults above 18 years of age from May 1. According to the health ministry, 6,71,285 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years have received their first dose of COVID vaccine across 12 states and UTs in the last 6 days. Cumulatively, 16,04,94,188 vaccine doses have been administered through 23,66,349 sessions. These include 94,62,505 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 63,22,055 HCWs who have taken the second dose.

While the government has made the entire process of registration online, the biggest challenge posed to citizens is to get a confirmed appointment. It has become a heavy task for people to book a slot and get the vaccine jab because of the limited open slots due to the COVID-19 vaccine shortage across states. We at Jagran English brings you some of the COVID-19 vaccine tracker websites that will notify you about the open slots the moment there's one available on the government's vaccination portal.

Here's the list:

1: VaccinateMe.in vaccine slot finder: The website made by HealthifyMe and lets you search for nearest Covid-19 vaccine centres and also notifies you on WhatsApp when there’s an open slot.

2: Paytm Covid-19 Vaccine Slot Finder: Open the Paytm app and scroll down to the ‘Discover with Paytm’ section. You will find the ‘Vaccine Finder’ feature through which you can check the availability of the Covid-19 vaccine, find centres near your home and also get notified when slots are available.

3: GetJab.in: This website will notify you when there’s an open slot in your district. You need to register with name, district and email. You can also provide your phone number if you want and get notified through a message.

4: COVID-19 vaccine tracker for India Google Sheet: This tracker for India is not a website but a Google Sheet (link). It does a similar job in providing details about vaccine slot availability.

5: Under45.in tracker on Telegram: Registering on this website will help you get notifications about open vaccine slots near your house on the Telegram application.

6: FindSlot.in: This website also provides information about open vaccine slots near your house.

(Disclaimer: These websites are not official websites created by the government but by individuals. These websites will only notify you of an open slot. You ultimately have to register and book a slot on the government's CoWIN portal or Aarogya Setu app to get the vaccine dose)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan