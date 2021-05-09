COVID-19 Vaccination: The new feature will reduce the error in the vaccination certificate and prevent people from fraudsters and scammers who misguide people for financial gains.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Lately, the government allowed all aged above 18 years for vaccination due to the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases across the nation. It will help in curbing the outspread of the virus and decline the mortality rate. The vaccination drive for the above 18 years category commenced on May 1, 2021, however, recently government introduced a new feature, 'four-digit security code' on the Co-WIN portal to make the vaccination slot booking secure and seamless.

The new feature will reduce the error in the vaccination certificate and prevent people from fraudsters and scammers who misguide people for financial gains. The four-digit security code has made necessary for all the individuals in procuring vaccination certificate without the code vaccination certificate will not be generated.

How does the four-digit security code work?

- Visit the CoWIN portal--.CoWin.gov.in

- Enter your valid mobile number, Aadhaar card or PAN card number and other required details

- An OTP will be sent on your same number for verification. Those who have already registered, just sign in with the required credentials.

- Select date, time and nearby vaccination centre and confirm the booking

- After confirming the booking, a four-digit security code will be sent to your registered mobile number.

- Don't delete the code or share it with anyone, as, on the day of vaccination, authorities will ask you for the code to validate your booking.

- Once you are vaccinated, download your vaccination certificate from the Co-WIN portal

Documents required for COVID-19 Vaccine registration :

-Aadhaar Card

-Driving License

-Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of the Ministry of Labour

-Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) Job Card

-Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

-PAN Card

-Passbooks issued by Bank/Post Office

-Passport

-Pension Document

-Service Identity Card issued to employees by Central/ State Government/ Public Limited Companies

-Voter ID

