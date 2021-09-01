The health ministry has taken a new initiative to enhance access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Now, people can check the availability of vaccination slots or book appointment by simply searching on Google.

New Delhi | Jagran Technoogy Desk: Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday (September 1) announced that the ministry has launched another significant initiative to enhance access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Now, beneficiaries can check the availability of slots by simply searching 'covid vaccine near me' on Google. They can also book appointments by using the 'Book Appointment' feature on the search engine.

"The Ministry of Health has taken yet another significant initiative to enhance access to #COVID19 vaccine: Search 'covid vaccine near me' on Google, Check availability of slots & more, Use 'Book Appointment' feature to book a slot," Mandaviya tweeted along with a link giving more details.

The new infinitive is powered by real-time data from the CoWIN APIs. It will help people to get more information about vaccine availability and appointments by simply searching on Google. With the new initiative, people will be able to access the following information:

Availability of appointment slots at each center

Vaccines and doses offered (Dose 1 or Dose 2)

Expectations for pricing (Paid or Free)

Link to the CoWIN website for booking

Beneficiaries just have to type 'vaccine centers near me' on Google to access the desired information. They can also specify their area across platforms like Google Search, Maps, and Google Assistant. Once it is done, the above information will automatically show up on the search engine.

"The above information will automatically show up when users search for vaccine centers near them, or in any specific area – across Google Search, Maps and Google Assistant," the Google Blog link mentioned.

Further, in addition to English users can also search in eight Indian languages including Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Gujarati, and Marathi.

Google has collaborated with the government of India to help in speeding up the vaccination process. "We will continue to partner closely with the CoWIN team to extend this functionality to all vaccination centers across India," Hema Budaraju, Director, Google Search wrote.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha