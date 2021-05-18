COVID-19 Vaccination: Adding to the wait and woes of the people, the government's CoWIN portal doesn't come with an option to notify you when the COVID vaccination slots are available.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: India expanded its vaccination drive against COVID-19, which is dubbed as the world's biggest inoculation drive, to all people above 18 years of age from May 1. The registration process and the appointment bookings have been made online by the government at its CoWIN portal, the Aarogya Setu app and Umang apps. However, owing to the shortage of vaccine doses in several states, there are limited slots available to book at the CoWIN portal. Adding to the wait and woes of the people, the government's CoWIN portal doesn't come with an option to notify you when the COVID vaccination slots are available.

However, there are several third-party apps and websites that will notify you about the available vaccine slots around you so that you don't have to check the CoWIN portal and Aarogya Setu app on a daily basis. These platforms will send alerts to the user when a COVID vaccination slot is available near the user's location. Here are some websites and apps to help you notify about available vaccine slot.

1. Co-WIN Portal:

Co-WIN portal helps people in searching for slots in the vaccine centres near their home. To get notified people will have to visit -- findslot.in -- and then enter required details.

2. VaccinateMe

It is a website introduced by HealthifyMe for people who are in search of available slots for the COVID-19 vaccine. This website -- vaccinateme.in -- helps in searching vaccine centres with open slots near your home. By entering your mobile number or email id, this app will notify you about the open slots.

3. Paytm

If you are a Paytm user then just scroll down to 'Mini App Store' and then click on 'Vaccine Finder'. This application will notify you when there are open slots near your home vaccine centres.

How to use:

Open the Paytm app on your Android phone or iPhone

Scroll down to the Mini App Store/ Discover with Paytm section

You should see the Vaccine Finder option. Alternatively, Android mobile phone users can tap on ‘All’ –> followed by the COVID-19 Vaccination Appointment banner

Enter your pincode/ district and choose between 18+ and 45+ age groups

Select on Check Availability to proceed

All available slots details will appear on your screen

If there are no available slots, you can click on ‘Notify me when slots are available’ option to get alerts for open slots

4. Telegram

This application also helps its users in notifying them about the open slots in nearby vaccine centres. To get notified user to have to visit the website--under45.in and enter their state and district to search.

5. Get Jab:

This website--getjab.in will notify you about the Co-WIN slots near your home. To get notification one has to register name, email-id and district. Also, you can add your phone number if you want an SMS service regarding open slots.

How to use:

To register, visit GetJab.in

Enter your name, district, email, and mobile number (optional) in the respective fields

Choose ‘Get Notified’

6. BasicFloat.com:

Another COVID vaccine slot notifier website you can rely on. BasicFloat.com sends notifications about the availability of slots to your registered mobile number.

Here’s how to use the portal:

Head over to https://cowin.basicfloat.com/

Select your district or pincode

Enter your name and mobile number

Choose ‘Submit’ to proceed

7. Under45.in:

Probably, the best COVID vaccine slot availability checker tool out there for users looking to get inoculated. Under45.in sends alerts of vaccination slots availability in centres around them straight to your Telegram inbox. The website is created by developer Berty Thomas.

How to check vaccination slots availability:

Visit https://under45.in/

Choose State and District

Select the Telegram notification option that will appear on the screen

A new page will open with the ‘Join Channel’ option

Click on it

Enter your Telegram mobile number and verify that’s you

Users will then be redirected to a channel that will be specific to their district. Join it to see the detailed slot availability data like which centre has available slots, the number of slots available, and the availability date, among other things

(Please Note: These websites are not handled by the Government of India, rather created by independent websites or individuals to help people provide necessary information regarding open slots. To book a slot it is necessary to register from the CoWin portal on the Aarogya Setu application.)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan