COVID-19 Testing: Developed in collaboration with non-profit organizations like Artpark, Niramai Health, and the Indian Institute of Science (IIS), X-Ray Setu is a quick and simple solution for doctors to use.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: The government has launched an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based X-Ray Setu service that can be operated via WhatsApp. Through this service, the government plans to enable the detection of COVID-19 over WhatsApp in small towns where RT-PCR tests and CT Scans are not available. With 10,000 doctors on board, this tool is going to be crucial for rural areas where equipment for COVID detection is in scarcity or not available at all.

Developed in collaboration with non-profit organizations like Artpark, Niramai Health, and the Indian Institute of Science (IIS), X-Ray Setu is a quick and simple solution for doctors to use. It allows interpretation of Chest Xray over Whatsapp without any difficulty.

The CEO of Artpark, Umakant Soni told news agency PTI that no fee is being charged for this service currently. The website of the X-Ray Setu says it could be a model for future Indian Healthcare that will be made available to everyone.

“We are planning to create a strong network of 10,000 doctors in the next 15 days who are trained in leveraging XraySetu so that when the third COVID wave comes, we are ready with solutions that can reach doctors in rural areas,” Soni said.

Soni also added that the X-Ray Setu technology has been operational for the last one week and around 500 doctors have already used it. However, it is currently available in beta version which means a part of the software has been made available for testing.

Here’s how you can use X-Ray Setu to conduct the COVID-19 test:

• You need to visit www.xraysetu.com to use this service

• On the website you will find a “Try the Free X-Ray Setu Beta” button.

• When you will click on the button, a WhatsApp chat window of X-Ray Setu will open in front of you.

• Using this chat window you can send pictures of the patient’s X-Ray.

• After this, a 2-page diagnostics will be sent back to you within few minutes.

• Based on the report doctors can advise the patients accordingly.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan