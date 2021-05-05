COVID-19 Information: The MyGov WhatsApp chatbot is an automated chat space that helps people to find accurate information about coronavirus and now with the third phase of the vaccination drive, it started giving information to the people about their nearby vaccination centre.

New Delhi| Jagran Technology Desk: In the second wave of the pandemic, India has been witnessing a major surge in coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, the government is ramping up the vaccination process and in May, the Centre started the third phase of the world's largest inoculation drive.

In the third phase of the vaccination drive, people above the age of 18 will get vaccinated. However, people are finding it difficult to find the available slot for vaccination in their nearby vaccination centres. Well, to help people several tech giants came forward and they launched apps and websites in which the people will be able to see the available slot in their nearby vaccination centre. The popular messaging app, WhatsApp too came forward to help people to help citizens find the nearby vaccination centre through the MyGov WhatsApp chatbot.

To check the available and nearby vaccination centre on WhatsApp, you need to follow this step-wise guide:

Step 1: You need to save the number 9013151515 in your contact list. This number is the official number of the Government of India's Corona Helpdesk.

Step 2: Now, you need to type a message Hi, Hello, Namaste to start the chat.

Step 3: After this, you will receive an automated message which will have details like the Aarogya Setu App link, emergency contact number and you can also change the language of the chat.

Step 4: Now, if you type 1 in the chat, you will receive information about the centres and covid vaccines.

Step 5: Now type 1 again for information related to the centres.

Step 6: After this, you need to type your six-digit postal code.

Step 7: Now, you will receive a list of all the nearby centres in your area.

Step 8: You can also book your slot from there as it gives a link to the CoWIN website.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma